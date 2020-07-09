Follis home designated 'Spring Yard of the Season'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Weber Garden Club, in partnership with Belgrade State Bank, recently presented its Spring Yard of the Season Award to Dr. Chad and Stacey Follis of Farmington.

The NWGC Yard of the Season Award recognizes the hard work and pride exhibited by Farmington residents and businesses who beautify their yards, according to Pam Jaycox, president of the federated garden club.

Recipients receive recognition with a yard sign and a monetary award sponsored by Belgrade State Bank. In accordance with their mission, the NWGC hopes to inspire others to take pride in their yards and to improve the overall quality of life in Farmington, Jaycox said.

The Nancy Weber Garden Club is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, continuing the traditions and values of its founding members.

For more information about the NWCG and Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri, visit sites.google.com/site/fgcmsoutheast/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0