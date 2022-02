More than 50 young people attended an "invitation only" formal prom held Friday, Feb. 10 at Farmington's Centene Center for students from 14 schools across the area who qualify to participate in Special Olympics. The evening featured rides in a stretch limo, music, food and a walk down the red carpet for every participant who was crowned at this wonderful event put together by New Heights Church, along with the Farmington and North County school districts.