Former Farmington city administrator Hoehn dies at 70

The man who managed the city of Farmington through a pivotal period of growth died suddenly Monday, March 7 of natural causes. Roger Hoehn, 70, was part of the city’s administration from 1978 to 1983, and then again from 1986 to 1998, leaving temporarily in the years between to pursue post-graduate studies at University of Missouri-Columbia.

While making a March 1991 pitch to the Farmington Chamber of Commerce for a no-tax-increase measure that would build the present police station — the old one was located behind Long Hall and the city had outgrown it — Hoehn made a pitch that has been echoed during successive pitches from various Farmington administrators over the years:

"As the city has grown, the council has made an effort in recent years to upgrade city facilities to provide the services we want and need and project the image that will tell potential newcomers this is a nice place in which to live and work."

In addition to the police station, Hoehn was at the city’s administrative helm when renovations at Long Memorial Hall were made, a fire station was built, a library was dedicated, the airport saw major expansion and improvement, the industrial park was developed, city parks were expanded and improved, and major street projects took place, such as burying the power lines along the Holiday Park end of Hillsboro Road to Washington Street.

Hoehn was born at what was then Bonne Terre Hospital to Bob and Shirley (Rhodes) Hoehn, and grew up in Farmington with siblings Suzanne (Greminger) and Carla (Miranda) and the late Jennifer (Roberts). He attended Farmington High School and was active in FFA. The Hoehn family had roots in the Copenhagen section of rural Farmington, and expansive family reunions featuring croquet matches were annually held there.

In the 1970s, Hoehn pursued studies in political science, then got a master’s degree in public administration. According to archived articles of the Daily Journal, Hoehn had early glimpses of city administration while he was pursuing a master’s degree.

With the opinion that city administration is “a lot different from what they teach you in the book," Roger was a 23-year-old graduate student in public administration when he went to work for Farmington Administrative Director of Public Works Marvin Hudwalker, interning as part of the master's degree program. Hoehn's summer salary was $2.50 an hour as the city had him prepare job descriptions and a personnel manual for about 50 city employees doing 37 different jobs. He also prepared a salary survey.

Hoehn would graduate from MU in May 1976 with hopes to take a job as an assistant city manager or an administrative assistant to a city manager. Shortly before graduation, he was one of two recipients who won a Bryant Award from MU's College of Business and Public Administration. According to the Daily Journal article at the time, he was chosen on the basis of academic excellence, leadership and character.

After a short administrative stint in Sterling, Kansas, where he had just completed that city’s budget, he made his way to Farmington to take the job of city administrator upon the retirement of Hudwalker. He was slated to arrive Aug. 1, but decided to drop in on the city’s July council meeting, where a newspaper article reported him as joking, upon finding out he was going to have to prepare the Farmington budget, "No one should have to prepare two budgets in one year."

He served the City of Tradition and Progress from July 1978 until August 1983, when he decided to return to the University of Missouri-Columbia to pursue post-graduate work. After completing his studies, he took a position as city manager of Camden, Arkansas, returning once more — and finally — back home to Farmington in June 1987.

Mit Landrum, who has served as president of the Farmington Industrial Development Authority, said he always found it pleasant to work with Hoehn.

“I was president of the IDA when Roger was city administrator, and Roger was always supportive of what we were trying to do,” he said. “He was always really accommodating and would do everything he could to expedite the process of doing anything a company that was moving in would need a city to do, whether it was utility lines or street improvements. He was a very positive influence on the city when it was just really getting going.”

Roger Hoehn Jr. said Monday his father had been particularly proud of some of the deals he was able to put together later in his city career. “He was a little disappointed when things began to get more formal and what seemed less trusting,” Hoehn Jr. said. “He preferred a time when contracts weren’t necessary, a handshake was good enough, because your word was your bond.”

Hoehn announced his intent to resign in January 1998, giving the city adequate time to find a replacement. Altogether, he spent nearly 16 years as city administrator.

Daily Journal reporter Leroy Sigman, who covered Farmington city government, wrote at the time, "While he will be devoting his time to private business interests, Hoehn said he does not intend to leave the Farmington area. He will be moving out of the city, back to a family farm where he spent much of his youth."

Hoehn spent the next two decades tending to his growing roster of rental houses, expanding his farming interests, and making updates to his house, which had been in his family for generations and was partly built from an 1860s log cabin.

A graduate of Farmington High School, Hoehn was married two times in his life, first to Jean Naeger, with whom he had three children: Beverly (Alten), Melanie and Roger Jr., all of whom survive him. He married Jennifer Heimburger of Bonne Terre later in life, and the two divorced amicably in 2020.

Local radio personality Mark Toti has been close friends with Hoehn since 1988. He said former J-98 program director Jeff Fisher first introduced them.

“Jeff was leaving to take a job somewhere else, and I was going to be program director, covering Farmington City Council meetings. We were down at Cuzzins, having a beer, talking about the job, and all of a sudden, he goes, ‘hey, in fact, there’s Roger Hoehn, he’s the guy you’ll be dealing with. Roger, c’mon over here.’ I was introduced to him, and Roger said, ‘Super! Let’s have a beer.’

“And 34 years later, it was always, ‘Super, let’s go get a beer!’” Toti laughed.

Gathering at various taverns around town to meet with friends and acquaintances and talk about the issues of the day was one of Hoehn’s favorite pastimes, Toti said, adding he had seen his friend the day before he died.

“I just saw him last weekend, on Saturday there was a group of us at a table and we were all laughing and joking, and I was thinking to myself, ‘This is really fun, this is so great,’” Toti said. “I’m so glad Roger looked like he was having fun, too, laughing and smiling and cutting up. I saw him on Sunday, as well. At least he went out smiling, in the days before he died.”

C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel is handling Hoehn’s funeral arrangements.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Ron Beaton officiating. Interment will follow at Copenhagen Cemetery in Farmington.

He is survived by three children, Beverly Alten, Roger Hoehn, Jr. and wife Ruth Ann, Melanie Hoehn; seven grandchildren, Christian (Rebecca) Alten, Samuel Alten, Gabriel Alten, Amelia Alten, Benjamin Alten, Charles Hoehn and Jonathan Hoehn; two sisters, Suzanne Greminger and husband Dick, Carla Miranda; uncle, David Hoehn. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

