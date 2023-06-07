After 34 years working for the city of Farmington, long-time Fire Chief Todd Mecey retired June 2 to begin a second career. While his new job will require extensive travel, he and his family will still live in Farmington, the city where he was born and raised.

“I went to high school here, graduated, and had a job at Holmes Tomboy,” Mecey said. “My dad and uncle worked there as butchers. I did checking and stuff. They were downsizing a little bit right after high school, so I started looking.

“A friend of mine was on the fire department in Desloge. It was like, ‘Hey, you ought to go get on the fire department in Farmington.’ So, I did that and got it. I was basically a paid volunteer. We call them part-time, but it’s really a volunteer that's getting compensated.”

Mecey joined the fire department at the right time — a position in the police department’s dispatch office became available. He applied and got the job.

“I did the dispatching thing for a while,” he said. “At that point, we were dispatching for Farmington police, Farmington fire, the Wolf Creek and Doe Run fire departments — they were all handled out of Farmington. I did that, but I didn't see a lot of opportunities for advancement. At that point, to be a full-time fireman, you had to go to St. Louis. Back then, that seemed like a really far stretch to go all the way to St. Louis to be a fireman.

“So, they talked to me about an opportunity in the police department. All this time, I was staying on at the fire department, but looking at doing other things for the city. I went through the police academy, but before I graduated, an animal and nuisance officer position became available. I did that for a bit. Then I got my certification and got on full-time with the police department as a patrolman. I did that up until July of 1998.

According to Mecey, in 1996 the Farmington Fire Department started having serious discussions with the city government about transitioning to a full-time force.

“We had two paid people,” he said. “Phil Johnson was the fire chief and Alan Thomure was the captain. They worked out a split shift during the day, during the week. Our call volume was enough. We saw that we were gonna’ have to make that swap to a full-time department at some point. So in about 96, that really started getting engaged and happening, and in July of 1998, we truly became a full-time fire department.

“I was very fortunate. In 1996, I got promoted to deputy chief with the fire department, but I was still in a volunteer part-time position. So, I got to really play an integral role in that development of where we were gonna’ go and how we we're gonna’ make it all work. So since July of '98, I’ve been here with the fire department full-time.”

Promotion to fire chief

Mecey was promoted to full-time assistant chief, a position he held until 2008 when Chief Johnson retired and Mecey was promoted to fire chief.

“I raised up through the ranks,” he said. “I worked my way up through the city and it's been a great career. The city's been great to me, the community's been great. I've seen a ton of changes. The city's grown and the community's grown. I still feel like there in the beginning — especially 34 years ago — we were really still a small town. We're still a small town, but it doesn't have as much of a small-town feel. During the day, it is so busy now around town. There's just so much activity going on that it has more of that.

As [Development Services Director] Tim Porter would say, it's a miniopolis — which I believe is the technical definition — and it is! We're like that little metropolis hub but in a rural area. We're not big enough to really be a metropolis, but we're a miniopolis. Obviously, we've had a ton of growth in the fire department. We started out with a bare minimum in 1998. We had nine full-time guys, including the fire chief, who had to work 24 hours just to ride on the fire truck. I believe it was in 1999 or 2000 when the chief could go back to the office.”

Mecey recalled that it wasn’t until 2015 that the fire department added additional staff.

“We added a couple of guys and then finally last year we were able to make that full swap. Now we're staffing a minimum of seven people 24 hours a day running two engine companies. In 1998, we were running 1,200 calls a year and we felt as a service to the community and just the impact it had of running that many calls trying to use people being recalled from home for everything, where now we're running 3,500 calls a year. So, those two engine companies are extremely busy.

“If you look at us compared to St. Louis City, they’ve got 30 fire stations, and so they are much larger. But each one of those fire stations has a coverage area. If you look at it from the perspective of a single engine house, between Farmington and St. Louis, we’re the busiest engine house. Only a couple of the engine houses in St. Louis City are busier than we are. So, for being a single engine house covering less than 12 square miles, we're busy — and it's because our community's busy.”

Move to Columbia Street

Mecey recalled the fire department’s move from the old Big River Broadband building to its new location on Columbia Street in 2010.

“The reason why we built it where we did is because of a really smart guy named Jason Gillam back in that era that worked for the city,” he said. “Jason was a great numbers guy and he actually plotted population and call volume for multiple years into a CAD system and we were able to search that and find the highest percentages of calls, and the highest percentage of population. So we landed in this 10-square-block area of downtown. In that 10-square-block, we were serving over 85% of the population, and over 85% of the calls in our two-and-a-half mile or mile-and-a-half that we use when we're calculating those things through the ISO standards.

“We took it as a great location for a fire station. It was also a great opportunity for the city to do redevelopment in the downtown. That's the reason the building is what it is and looks like it does. As a city, we got all these other business owners downtown to invest and try to make the downtown hearty and appealing. And it was an opportunity for the city to do the same thing. The police department, fire department, library, all of those buildings. The city hall, even as old as it is, is still a very attractive building. We've tried to make that investment and, hopefully, we make the investment for the community too.”

City support

Asked if he has had the city’s support during his time as chief, Mecey said, “Absolutely, I mean, we wouldn't or couldn't be where we are today without the support. [City Administrator Greg Beavers] came in not too long after we were full-time. He has been fantastic to work with, he has truthfully seen the need. He's one of those guys that will just listen. He takes it in. He listens, and he evaluates, because he has to look out for everything. He can't just look out for the fire department. He has to look out for the entire city, all the departments, and the community. You have to find a balance. We can't over-invest in any one area, but he's been great about taking, prioritizing funding, and getting it where it needs to be. We’ve also had a super-supportive city council throughout those years. I have never had a problem getting funding for anything we truly needed.

“In the last year, we've had to do some real scrambling on future planning because historically, we put the specs together, go through a bidding process, award a contract, and in six to 12 months, we would have the fire apparatus. Now, we're going through that same front-end process, but we are 38 to 46-and-a-half months to take delivery. We really had to do some moving around of funds. We maintain capital improvement plans to try to forecast those expenses. The city knows we're gonna’ have this expense or that expense coming up in the future. We've really had to do some scrambling to figure out how we're gonna’ afford to continue on the path we are. We're having to look internally, what are the things we can do to make changes or do differently. But at the end of the day, we provide a service and we have to figure, we have to provide that service at the highest level we can.”

A new fire chief

Now that Mecey has retired, the city has a new fire chief for the first time in many years. With the appointment of Kyle Carter to the position, the former fire chief feels he’s leaving the department and city in good hands.

“Kyle has a similar background as I did,” Mecey said. “He's got some volunteer experience and he's got some full-time fire experience. He's got a background in law enforcement. He worked for the Missouri State Fire Marshal, so he's got a pretty extensive background in fire investigation.

“For me, from a relationship standpoint and a knowledge standpoint, having that law enforcement background has really helped me in my career as a fire chief. Having a better understanding and knowing the laws a little more than an average person would. I think it's gonna’ allow Kyle to take things and just run with it.”