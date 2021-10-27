 Skip to main content
Former local folks have baby prodigy
The following story appeared in the Friday, Oct. 23, 1931 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The following story, taken from the St. Louis Times, concerns the thirteen-month-old baby daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lynn Doss of St. Louis. Mr. and Mrs. Doss are former Farmington residents.

Kaye Lynn Doss may be a future stage star though right now she has but four teeth and a not too extensive vocabulary. Kaye Lynn is just 13 months old, but she has the courage and confidence of a "big time" acrobat, according to her mother and trainer, Mrs. Lynn Doss. The tiny blonde girl lives with her parents at 4011 Delmar Boulevard and delights all of the surrounding neighborhood with her back-bending and balancing tricks.

Five months after her birthday, on August 30, 1930, Kaye Lynn started taking exercises under her mother's direction. Mrs. Doss had never done any acrobatic work herself; she only wanted to give the child exercise to make her strong and muscular instead of flabbily plump.

But the baby girl took such a delight in the simple tricks she learned that her mother decided to keep teaching her more and more difficult ones. After Kaye Lynn had been in training for only one month, she won the blue ribbon in a girls' talent contest at the Radio Show in the Coliseum. There were 12 other contestants, all 4 years old or more.

Kay Lynn enjoys performing before an audience, and her brown eyes sparkle as she does her tricks, responding perfectly to her mother's direction. Her tiny legs and arms are well-muscled, as is the rest of her small body.

