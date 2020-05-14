Four chosen to attend Boys State

The primary objectives of Boys State are to develop leadership; to get back to the fundamentals of our form of government; to make Boys State a laboratory of practical political science and to make Boys State a functional citizenship training program.

Farmington American Legion Post 416 Chairman Stanley Overall, Jr., said he felt like the Boys State program is one in which today’s youth can receive an excellent insight into the way our government is run.

“I’ve been affiliated with Boys State since 1963,” Overall said. “I think it’s a good program and really gives the boys a firsthand view of how the government is run. I think it also helps make them better citizens,” he added.

Boys State is operated like a democracy in that all “citizens” may vote and are eligible to hold office. The mechanics of government in Boys State is patterned after the established agencies of city, county and state government.

A pamphlet on Boys State stresses the entire program is non-partisan. It says problems will be considered without reference to existing political party and will be free from propaganda. It states, “the sole purpose is to enable the boy to grasp the meaning of some of the responsibilities which he will be called upon to assume when he becomes an adult.”

