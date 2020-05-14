Four chosen to attend Boys State

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, April 8, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Four soon-to-be seniors at Farmington High School were recently selected by faculty members to attend the 1980 session of the American Legion Boys State of Missouri.
Chosen were Lloyd Reese, sponsored by American Legion Post 416; John Elser, sponsored by the Rotary Club; Alex Grant, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and Stee Stroup, sponsored by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. David Cancelada was selected as an alternate.
This year’s Boys State will be held June 14-21 on the campus of Central Missouri State University in Warrensberg. Approximately 960 high school juniors from all across the state are expected to attend the upcoming session.
According to information released on Boys State, it is a citizenship training program designed to augment and supplement, not compete with, existing courses of instruction in schools. Its purpose is to educate our youth in the duties, privileges, responsibilities and rights of American citizenship through a system of “learning by doing.”
The program was reportedly first started in Illinois in 1934 with the establishment of Premier Boys State by the Illinois Department of the American Legion. It expanded throughout the years and currently is known as an outstanding national youth training activity in which all 50 states participated last year.
The primary objectives of Boys State are to develop leadership; to get back to the fundamentals of our form of government; to make Boys State a laboratory of practical political science and to make Boys State a functional citizenship training program.
Farmington American Legion Post 416 Chairman Stanley Overall, Jr., said he felt like the Boys State program is one in which today’s youth can receive an excellent insight into the way our government is run.
“I’ve been affiliated with Boys State since 1963,” Overall said. “I think it’s a good program and really gives the boys a firsthand view of how the government is run. I think it also helps make them better citizens,” he added.
Boys State is operated like a democracy in that all “citizens” may vote and are eligible to hold office. The mechanics of government in Boys State is patterned after the established agencies of city, county and state government.
A pamphlet on Boys State stresses the entire program is non-partisan. It says problems will be considered without reference to existing political party and will be free from propaganda. It states, “the sole purpose is to enable the boy to grasp the meaning of some of the responsibilities which he will be called upon to assume when he becomes an adult.”
