Four Farmington cats still seeking homes

Four cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Young adult cat, gender unknown, is not currently friendly but may change — or could possibly need a barn home. It was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and urgently needs a home.

• Male cat needs a barn home. He was picked up in the 200 block of North Carleton Street and urgently needs a home.

• Adult cat is unhappy at the pound. It was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and urgently needs a home.

• Friendly female cat was surrendered by its owner and urgently needs a home.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

