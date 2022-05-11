Four Farmington 'Pound Pups' need loving, caring homes

Four dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They are 1) a male mixed breed dog picked up at the dog park; 2) a male mixed breed dog that is approximately 6-9 months old that, while sweet, is not good with chickens; 3) a male mixed breed dog described as “a handsome boy,” and 4) a female mixed breed dog that is approximately a year old and described as “sweet.”
Farmington Animal Control is located at 1650 Vargo Road and open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, contact the Farmington Animal Control officer at 573-631-9521.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.