Four pound pups are seeking loving homes

Three dogs at the Farmington Pound and a dog at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Male mixed breed dog is around 9 months old. This sweet pup has been at animal control for over a month and is desperately in need of a forever home.

Sibling to male mixed breed dog listed above. This sweet dog has also been in the pound a long time and needs to find a good home.

Male lab mix is a sweet guy who was picked up as a stray. He's hoping to be reunited with his owners or find a new forever home.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Female shepherd mix is a sweet girl and still just a pup! She is hoping to be reunited with her owners or that she will find a new forever home.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

