A dog at the Farmington Pound; two dogs at the Park Hills Pound; and a dog at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male mixed breed dog is a big “love bug” that will make someone a great dog!

Male shepherd mix has been in the pound for three months. We simply can't figure out why, because he's such a good boy! Loves people and gets along with other dogs. He is desperate for a forever family to love him! Could that be you?

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-366-8257

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Male mixed-breed dog is a handsome guy who is super sweet and seems to be housebroken.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Female mixed breed dog is around 4 years old. This poor girl was surrendered to animal control when her owner had to move to an apartment that did not allow pets. She can't understand why she ended up in the pound and I'm sure she's missing her family. She is an absolute sweetheart!

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.