Four pound pups, nine cats available at local pounds

Two dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound; two dogs and two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or forever homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Call: 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Female pit bull mix has precious puppy dog eyes! This sweet girl was picked up as a stray around Dollar General on Highway H.

Sweet male mixed breed dog was picked up as a stray.

Friendly female cat has a flower-like collar with a bell and a flea collar. She was picked up in the 200 block of West Pine and is available now for adoption.

Friendly female cat was picked up in the 200 block of Aldergate and is available now for adoption

Friendly female cat was picked up in the 100 block of North Alexander. She will be available for adoption Thursday.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

Male pit bull mix is 1-2 years old. The animal control officer reports that this big boy is friendly and loves people.

Male mixed breed weighs approximately 30 pounds. The animal control officer reports that this little guy is very sweet. He loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

One-year-old cat, gender unknown, is friendly when not caged and is available now for adoption.

Friendly 1- to 2-year-old cat, gender unknown, is available now for adoption.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old and negative for FIV/FeLV. She is available now for adoption.

Ten- to 12-week-old cat, gender unknown, is not happy at the pound. She is available now for adoption.

Two friendly 12-week-old cats, genders unknown, are available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

