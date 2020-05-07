FP ARCHIVES: 1925 STUDEBAKER ON CROSS-COUNTRY STOPS HERE

A 25-year-old automobile driven by a 19-year-old airman stopped in Farmington over Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for repairs and then continued on its way in a road performance worthy of cars of much later vintage. Pfc. LeVerne Moldrem of the U.S. Air Force was enroute to his home on Route 3, Cadott, Wisc., on convalescent furlough from Brooke General Hospital at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, when his 1925 Studebaker phaeton developed clutch trouble south of Farmington.

Repairs were made at the St. Francois Motor Company here. Moldrem, who has had the car only two months, said it had had but one owner before him and had been well cared for. No mileage record was available as the speedometer was broken at 88,000 miles. While the veteran auto is still capable of 70 miles an hour, he said he had averaged only about 40 miles an hour on the trip here from Texas.