FP ARCHIVES: Allen keeps an eye on the weather

This story and photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, April 1, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
The weather in Farmington is more than a matter of casual conversation for Greg Allen. In a way it is both a hobby and a chore for the Mineral Area College freshman.
Allen is one of a somewhat elite corps of weather observers in east central Missouri and western Illinois that keeps St. Louis television station KTVI informed of meteorological conditions its viewing area.
Twice each weekday, once in the morning and again in the evening, Allen provide meteorologists of Weather Center 2 with the high and low temperature readings for Farmington as well as the amount of local precipitation and any unusual weather information that the television viewers might find of interest.
Allen has been providing the local weather information to KTVI since mid-December, that data being used by chief meteorologist Mike Smith and other members of the Weather Center 2 staff to give viewers a more detailed account of area weather patterns and for their use in formulating and updating their weather forecasts that appear on four regular newscasts and other irregular intervals.
Using a special rain gauge that is accurate to .01 inch and capable of measuring up to 11 inches of rain, and also having a high-low thermometer that has been tested and found accurate, Allen takes his readings twice daily.
There are times, Allen admits, when he cannot provide the information personally, but then the project becomes one of a family nature. His parents, Don and Carolyn Allen will substitute for him at times and even more regularly when he is not available it will be his sister, Donna, who will provide the information to KTVI.
The station’s interest in getting the reports is significant enough that they call the Allens rather than depending on their weather observers to make the calls.
The college freshman learned late last year that Channel 2 was interested in getting an observer in this area and he wrote the station about handling the task for Farmington. It is a voluntary chore, but one that Allen enjoys, and feels is at least beneficial to the community in that it does give Farmington some television recognition.
“After all, if they can give the readings for Bowling Green, surely Farmington is just as important,” he quipped. “And I think it is kind of neat that Farmington is included in the station’s weather network.”
Becoming a weather observer is not really new to Allen, either. He has had his own equipment and been recording the high and low temperatures daily and also the daily precipitation for the past five years. For a while he was considering meteorology as a possible career but found the amount of high mathematics and scientific study in college more than what he really wanted to undertake. Now he is generally looking at accounting as his most likely direction for a career. It still involves mathematics, “but it is a whole different kind,” he pointed out.
Because of his interest in weather observation, Allen has obtained weather records for years back and said he will soon have his collection completed that will go back as far as 1919 with the daily high and lows and precipitation as compiled by the National Weather Observation Center in Ashville, N.C. Collecting that information has cost him in both time and money, though, but he finds it interesting enough to justify it.
Thanks to his family’s help and his own varied interests, Allen is not a slave to the weather observation. Many know him for his baseball accomplishments, having been a standout pitcher for the Farmington Chiefs of the Senior Babe Ruth League in the past.
Allen said he would like to have gone out for the junior college team this year, but he has been having arm trouble. He said he intends to do some throwing this summer in hopes of getting his arm back in condition and they try out for the MAC squad next season if the physical problem is worked out.
The rain gauge Allen uses to measure Farmington’s precipitation has another use, the young man pointed out in a lighthearted sideline to the project. The water collected in the gauge is used by his mother to water her ferns.
“She couldn’t keep them alive with tap water for some reason,” he commented, “but they really thrive on the water from the rain gauge.”
