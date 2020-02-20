FP ARCHIVES: Bill Laut explained steel operation to Kiwanis

The following story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 12, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

Seventeen men attended the Feb. 11 luncheon of the Farmington Kiwanis Club. Guest speaker was William Laut of Ozarks Fabricators, Inc.

Laut, introduced by past president Robert D. Lewis, program chairman, explained his company specializes in fabricating constructional steel. Such produces are shipped to large building jobs throughout the United States.

At present, he said, 100-foot-long trusses are being prepared for construction use in Kentucky. Details of welding, cleaning and painting such steel was explained by the speaker. About 500 tons of steel will pass through the plant in Farmington this month. The company employs 42 persons.

With special permission, the concern can haul loads up to 12-feet wide and 100-feet long on the highway when properly escorted. Eventually operations will be moved from Highway OO to Delassus.

