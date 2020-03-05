FP ARCHIVES: 1,503 children ‘shot' with rubella vaccine Sunday

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, March 5, 1970 issue of The Press. – Editor

Rain throughout the afternoon apparently did not diminish the number of parents and children who crowded through the west door of the courthouse Sunday afternoon in a constant stream.

Parents registered their children at the receiving tables staffed by local women before they moved on to where the shots were administered.

Dr. C.W. Chastain, M.D. of Farmington and Dr. Gerald Roberts, D.O., of Flat River, administered the vaccine through the new air gun furnished by the State Health Department to 1,503 children. They averaged six shots per minute through the four hours.

Farmington has the distinction of having the first large clinic in Missouri set up to fight rubella (Germain measles), Margaret Simpson, county health nurse, told The Press.

Rubella vaccine is in relatively short supply, but as supplies become available, other clinics throughout the state will be set up.

Mrs. Carrol Nutter and Mr. Clarence Chase of the State Department of Health, who brought the vaccine and equipment to Farmington, highly commended Mrs. Simpson for her work in organizing the clinic and for the fine cooperation of her many helpers.