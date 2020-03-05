FP ARCHIVES: Conservationists honor Weber

One of Farmington’s deceased residents will receive one of the highest conservation honors in the state when she is posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame.

Nancy Winston Gardner Weber will be formally inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame in July, said Ed Brown, resource forester for the Missouri Department of Conservation. Brown nominated Weber for the award.

“The Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame is a program set up by the Missouri Conservation Department approximately two years ago to honor people who have made substantial and lasting contributions to forestry, fishery or wildlife conservation in the state,” said Brown. The Hall of Fame is reserved for residents who are deceased.

Mrs. Weber is among a group of five inductees who will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame this July. The five will join only 13 others who were previously named. Brown said this is an important honor in the Conservation Department.

“Most of the people who have been named before are pretty prestigious when it comes to the Conservation Department,” said Brown.