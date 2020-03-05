FP ARCHIVES: Conservationists honor Weber

One of Farmington’s deceased residents will receive one of the highest conservation honors in the state when she is posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame.
Nancy Winston Gardner Weber will be formally inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame in July, said Ed Brown, resource forester for the Missouri Department of Conservation. Brown nominated Weber for the award.
“The Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame is a program set up by the Missouri Conservation Department approximately two years ago to honor people who have made substantial and lasting contributions to forestry, fishery or wildlife conservation in the state,” said Brown. The Hall of Fame is reserved for residents who are deceased.
Mrs. Weber is among a group of five inductees who will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame this July. The five will join only 13 others who were previously named. Brown said this is an important honor in the Conservation Department.
“Most of the people who have been named before are pretty prestigious when it comes to the Conservation Department,” said Brown.
Mrs. Weber, who died Feb. 24, 1989 at the age of 97, was a pioneer in Missouri’s conservation efforts. Mrs. Weber’s slogan, “Enjoy. Do Not Destroy Missouri’s Woods and Wildflowers,” was adopted statewide, and she was instrumental in getting Mark Twain National Forest purchases in Missouri.
She was awarded an “appreciation” plaque by the Missouri Department of Conservation for her years of service to conservation, and in 1988, she was recognized by the department for her “lifelong contribution to conservation.” She also donated 80 acres of Lonny Sanders’ Natural Area to the Department of Conservation in 1988.
Mrs. Weber became interested in the conservation of natural resources in her youth when she became concerned with the erosion of land near her home in Illinois. Many years later, after moving to Missouri, she became involved in preserving nature and urged others to do the same.
Brown said that Mrs. Weber was involved in numerous activities, and that she was particularly interested in highway beautification. She organized the St. Francois County Highway Beautification Committee in the 1930s, which planted 1,500 flowers on many county highways, and was the state chairperson of conservation and roadside improvement for the Federation of Garden Clubs.
Other activities and accomplishments of Weber’s include: Co-chairing the “Raise Missouri Out of Mud” campaign from 1929-31; named a Notable Woman for “American Women” in 1939; state chair of conservation for Daughters of American Colonists in 1964; state president of Federated Garden Clubs; and recognized for 40 years of distinguished service by the American Cancer Society in 1974.
Similar to her achievements statewide, Mrs. Weber gave considerable time and energy to local projects and endeavors. These included organizing the first garden club in Farmington, singing and directing the Presbyterian Church Choir, and organizing the child welfare association in the county.
In tribute to her accomplishments, the Nan Weber Garden Club and the Nan Weber tennis courts at Wilson-Rozier Parks have been named after her, as has the annual Farmington tennis tournament.
This story originally appeared in the Friday, March 2, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor