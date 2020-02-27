FP ARCHIVES: COUNTY DISASTER PLAN
FP ARCHIVES: COUNTY DISASTER PLAN

FP ARCHIVES: COUNTY DISASTER PLAN
File photo

St. Francois County officials Les Copeland and Doc Caster look over the county’s new Disaster Preparedness Plan that has been months in the making. Part of the project was funded by a grant from Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. The area ambulance districts, fire and police departments worked together to prepare the plan which will help county emergency teams react in a timely and efficient manner if a natural or manmade disaster strikes the area.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 27, 1990 issue of The Press Advertiser. – Editor

