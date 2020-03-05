FP ARCHIVES: Cubs, Boy Scouts present program at PTA session

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 25, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. –Editor
Cubs and Boy Scouts of Troops 471 and 483 presented a fine program for the Farmington PTA meeting on Monday, February 22 at the Junior High School. The program, led by Scoutmaster Joe Ogle, including songs, skits and interesting information concerning the Boy Scout program in this area and in the nation.
A knot tying contest between the Commando Patrol of Troop 483 and the Flame Patrol of Troop 471 was held, with Troop 471 the winner.
During the business meeting, attendance banners were won by Mrs. Daniels’ first grade of the W.L. Johns School, Miss Williams’ third grade of the Washington School, Mrs. Gideons’s fifth grade of the Franklin School, Miss Tanner’s seventh grade of the Junior High and the Seniors of the Senior High School.
You have free articles remaining.
A nominating committee was appointed to present a slate of officers to serve next year. On the committee are Mrs. Stuart Landrum, Mrs. Bert Beal and Miss Mary Jane Lindsay.
An announcement was made of a television program to be shown Sunday evening at 8, February 28, on Channel 5. The program, “Secret of Freedom,” will have to do with schools and American democracy, and all members and persons interested were asked to tune it in.
Additional donations to the landscaping fund came from the following: Beta Sigma Phi, $5; Night Timers’ Club, $5; Garden Club Council, $10; Auxiliary Police $25; American Legion, $25; DeLassus Extension Club, $10; Reliance Company, $25; I.C.U., $5; Oak Grove Extension Club, $5; Missouri Natural Gas Co., $25; and Trimfoot Co., $25.
“The generosity of these persons and organizations, and those who have been previously reported have made it possible for the PTA to raise the necessary funds to complete the landscaping project, and work will start as soon as weather permits,” PTA President Faye Romberg stated.
Refreshments were served by ninth grade mothers.