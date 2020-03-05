FP ARCHIVES: Cubs, Boy Scouts present program at PTA session

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 25, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. –Editor

Cubs and Boy Scouts of Troops 471 and 483 presented a fine program for the Farmington PTA meeting on Monday, February 22 at the Junior High School. The program, led by Scoutmaster Joe Ogle, including songs, skits and interesting information concerning the Boy Scout program in this area and in the nation.

A knot tying contest between the Commando Patrol of Troop 483 and the Flame Patrol of Troop 471 was held, with Troop 471 the winner.

During the business meeting, attendance banners were won by Mrs. Daniels’ first grade of the W.L. Johns School, Miss Williams’ third grade of the Washington School, Mrs. Gideons’s fifth grade of the Franklin School, Miss Tanner’s seventh grade of the Junior High and the Seniors of the Senior High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A nominating committee was appointed to present a slate of officers to serve next year. On the committee are Mrs. Stuart Landrum, Mrs. Bert Beal and Miss Mary Jane Lindsay.