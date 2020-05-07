FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

30 Years – 1990

■ Plans were shaping up for the 1990 Country Days celebration. Lots of activities were planned and it was announced that the Clydesdales might make an appearance. They weren’t able to appear, however, due to miscommunication that occurred.

■ Father’s of Farmington’s 1990 prom-goers provided parking valet services at the event. The men opened car doors and parked the vehicles.

■ Dorothy Huff Trigg passed away in the fall of 1989 but left behind a sizeable amount to charity which would be distributed by the St. Francois County Circuit Clerks Office. One of the organizations that benefited from her contribution was Farmington Presbyterian Church. There were at least a dozen organizations that received donations from her contribution.

■ At a Knob Lick School Board, meeting, members voted against switching transportation to Fredericktown High School for the districts high school students. They would be transported to Farmington High School.

■ Jennifer Kollmeyer a sixth-grade student at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Farmington won first place in the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Earth Day Poster Contest. In order to be eligible for the Earth Day Poster Contest, Kollmeyer had to win at the county level where she placed first.