FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Development by Chip Peterson and Joe Burgess was underway for a new shopping center to be called Maple Valley Shopping Center, with stores already signed in to be located there. They were Sears; Payless; Krekeler’s Best Regards Gifts and Cards; Emersons; and Colortyme. This is an L-shaped mall. Steak n Shake and a branch of First State Bank were also built among other businesses that were interested in building there.
■ The Farmington Development Company owned by Peterson and Burgess got more news when the approval of a plan to swap land they own near the Farmington Middle School for a teardrop-shaped piece fronting on the Highway 67 off-ramp into Farmington. In exchange for the highway property, the men agreed to build the city a new sports complex.
■ Students of St. Paul Lutheran School earned the President’s Physical Fitness Award. They were Kacie Detring, Joshua Griffin, Erika Guiley, Erin Bohman, Doug Thomas, Erin Jack, Brent Williams, Kendra Kollmeyer, Kevin Kollmeyer, Seth Hanebutt, Sarah Braxton, Gretchen Hanebutt, and Evan Williams.
■ Outstanding students at Farmington Middle School were Nicki Bergfield, Tim Sullivan, D.J. Wheeler, Jena Danieley, Janet Akers, Dee Murphy, Jay McRoy, Misty Reissing, Andy Miller, Rudy Jones, Matt Freer, Steve Monrotus, Abha Manusmare and Jonathan Danieley.
40 Years – 1980
■ Janeanne Gibbs, Renee Seitz, Susan Hartshorn, Dana Dugal, Jeanne Pigg, Wendy Lux, Penn Buckley, Nancy Glick, Sherry Morton, Jill Fryman, Wendy Ventimiglia, Tina Eck, Kelley Blevins, Jamie Boyd, Melinda Kay, Tammy Blanton, Lisa Williams, Lisa Shaw, Jill Meyer and Lori Blair were the group of girls that made up the Pom Pom Squad.
■ The Spane’s announced it was strawberry picking time. The small white flowers gave way to greenish white fruit that very soon turned red and ready for picking. The strawberry patch was owned by Janice and David Spane. They hoped to expand their strawberry crop to about 8-10 acres in the future.
■ The following students graduated from eighth grade at St. Paul’s Lutheran School: Terri Bauman, Missy Revoir, Donna Friedman, Susan Firle, Bill Bertram. Brian Barnes, Jamie Ramsey, Mike Ford, and Duane Wegener.
50 Years – 1970
■ Over 1000 people attended the 1970 Farmington High School graduation ceremonies. John Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Moore, was selected valedictorian. Salutatorian was Jerry Mothershead, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Mothershead. Mr. Moore and Mr. Mothershead were recipients of scholarships and scholastic awards, along with other students.
■ The fourth-grade students of W.L. Johns School and their teacher Wanda Vaugh decided it would be nice to give the neighborhood adjoining the school awards for the most attractive and well-kept lawns. The students and the teacher took walks to view the lawns. Awards went to Edward Trokey, C.L. Ritter, Edward Klein, Bob Silvey, George Karsch, Richard Kreitler, Jack Ryan and D.C. Coley.
■ Four young Farmington baseball enthusiasts were winners of a recent Major League Pitch-Hit-Throw Contest sponsored by Phillips 66 Oil Company, operated by Bill Hall. The winners — Keith Hall, Bill Johnson, David Woodall, Joseph Gieringer, and Jerry Hellen — competed in a district contest at Parkway Central High School in St. Louis.
■ Shirley Cleve, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Cleve, won the “Major of the Year” award at the Physical Education Majors Club Songfest at the Southeast Missouri State College in Cape Girardeau.
60 Years – 1960
■ It was announced by Vinton Johnson, chief of the Federal Aviation Agency’s Airways Technical Field Office at Farmington, that the field office would remain in town. Facilities assigned to the field office included the Flight Service Station at Farmington, that was to be converted to a Flight Assistance Station.
■ Sixteen Farmington boys — all members of the School Boy Patrol — attended a Cardinal baseball game in St. Louis. They were among 5,000 guests from Missouri and Illinois of the Automobile Club and the Cardinal baseball management who were honoring the patrol.
■ Miss Doris Overall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Overall, participated in the spring concert of the University Singers of the University of Missouri.
■ Twins of the week were Sharon Kay and Karen Fay Govro, the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Govro of Farmington. Their parents run a dairy farm outside of town.
70 Years – 1950
■ Jean Sapp was announced as the outstanding scholar and valedictorian of the 1950 graduating class of Farmington High School. Marion Sutton was second in the class and was salutatorian. Other members of the class that received distinction were: Betty Phillips, Pauline Westmeyer, Betty Streibel, Jane Ann Schramm, Shirley Rhodes, Berniece Denman, Geraldine Keathley, Helen Zieba, Willa Dean Thurman, Berniece Revoir, Barbara Huff and Gordon Kono.
■ A pair of carnival workers who ambushed a Frankclay resident and stole his wallet were taken into custody and sent to the state penitentiary after receiving their sentence. The two men were apprehended in Cape Girardeau after stealing a car and riding a bus to Cape Girardeau.
■ Two well-known Farmington men, who have had parallel careers with schools of the county and had an accumulated teaching period of 112 years, retired from teaching. W.L. Johns and T.J. Stewart retired to small farm homes just outside of Farmington.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!