FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

40 Years – 1980

■ Janeanne Gibbs, Renee Seitz, Susan Hartshorn, Dana Dugal, Jeanne Pigg, Wendy Lux, Penn Buckley, Nancy Glick, Sherry Morton, Jill Fryman, Wendy Ventimiglia, Tina Eck, Kelley Blevins, Jamie Boyd, Melinda Kay, Tammy Blanton, Lisa Williams, Lisa Shaw, Jill Meyer and Lori Blair were the group of girls that made up the Pom Pom Squad.

■ The Spane’s announced it was strawberry picking time. The small white flowers gave way to greenish white fruit that very soon turned red and ready for picking. The strawberry patch was owned by Janice and David Spane. They hoped to expand their strawberry crop to about 8-10 acres in the future.

■ The following students graduated from eighth grade at St. Paul’s Lutheran School: Terri Bauman, Missy Revoir, Donna Friedman, Susan Firle, Bill Bertram. Brian Barnes, Jamie Ramsey, Mike Ford, and Duane Wegener.

50 Years – 1970

■ Over 1000 people attended the 1970 Farmington High School graduation ceremonies. John Moore, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Moore, was selected valedictorian. Salutatorian was Jerry Mothershead, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Mothershead. Mr. Moore and Mr. Mothershead were recipients of scholarships and scholastic awards, along with other students.