FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

■ Twins of the week were Gary Glynn and Larry Lynn Hammers, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hammers of Farmington.

70 Years – 1950

■ A meeting of the Farmington Board of Aldermen met and discussed the outage of Well No. 3 that supplies water to the city. Frank Zimmer stated that the well developed a mud streak and was out as a source of water. Some fault in the rock strata permitted dirt to enter the well and no way to remedy this. With the growing city it was discussed that another well should be dug to help with the growing population.

■ Prosecuting Attorney B. C. Tomlinson, Sheriff Dewey Smallen and Trooper C. W. Tucker went to California to bring back Edgar Joseph Herman, one of the six prisoners who tunneled out of the county jail in October 1948, and the last one to be captured.

■ St. Patrick’s Day marked the birthday anniversary of Judge J. J. Orten of Farmington who turned 95. He still drove his own automobile, enjoys cooking and baking and enjoyed good health. He enjoyed his celebration with several friends.

■ The latest in aids for communication between law enforcement officers was added to the county sheriff’s department with the installation of a radio receiving set in Sheriff Dewey Smallen’s car. The set enabled police officers in his car to hear broadcasts of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0