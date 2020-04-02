FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

■ Farmington High School musicians competed in the District Music Festival. The school’s brass ensemble was represented by four of its seven members. The group would go on to compete in the state competition in Columbia. Musicians were Rod Francis, Teresa Jackson, Kirk Stanley, and Dan McClard. Other members in the ensemble were Beth James, Aaron Clubb, and Wayne Hanley.

■ Alex Grant, John Elser, Steven Stroup and Lloyd Reese were selected to attend the American Legion Boy’s State in Warrensburg.

50 Years – 1970

■ District Congressman Bill Burlison informed The News by telegram that the Post Office Department had awarded a contract for the construction of a new post office in Farmington. Information available stated it would be constructed on the site of the former E. C. Robinson Lumber Company, also home of the Thomson Car Wash at the southwest corner of Columbia and Main Street, running the length of the block through Harrison Street.

■ Richard Worley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Theron Worley received the Chapter Farmer Award. Richard was selected from the FFA Students in the Farmington chapter.

■ Two Farmington businesses opened. They were the Shell Chateau Café and Service Station.