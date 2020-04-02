FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Plans for Farmington’s 12th Annual “Country Days” had begun, with Louise Mandrell taking the stage on June 1. It was noted that the concert would possibly be the single most important event associated with “Country Days.” There was a parade scheduled and arts and crafts, and the other usual activities associated with “Country Days.”
■ Mark Twain entertained students at Truman elementary Auditorium. Chris Limber portrayed the Missouri storyteller for four years, performing a show entitled Mark Twain – Missouri Remembered.
■ If you had a bare wall in your home or wherever, Alice Marie Stephens was the answer for you with a wall mural. Alice Stephens had murals in the Farmington Small Engine Repair Shop, Leadwood Cafe and other businesses.
40 Years – 1980
■ DECA (Distributive Education Program) is a vocational education program that combines work and study for students interested in merchandising, marketing management and service operations. Roger Forsythe is DECA Student of the Week and was an employee of the Farmington Wal Mart Store under the supervision of Janet Chamberlain.
■ Jeff D. Stroud son of Mr. and Mrs. D. R. Stroud Jr. of Farmington was selected as the student to go on the sophomore pilgrimage to Jefferson City.
■ Farmington High School musicians competed in the District Music Festival. The school’s brass ensemble was represented by four of its seven members. The group would go on to compete in the state competition in Columbia. Musicians were Rod Francis, Teresa Jackson, Kirk Stanley, and Dan McClard. Other members in the ensemble were Beth James, Aaron Clubb, and Wayne Hanley.
■ Alex Grant, John Elser, Steven Stroup and Lloyd Reese were selected to attend the American Legion Boy’s State in Warrensburg.
50 Years – 1970
■ District Congressman Bill Burlison informed The News by telegram that the Post Office Department had awarded a contract for the construction of a new post office in Farmington. Information available stated it would be constructed on the site of the former E. C. Robinson Lumber Company, also home of the Thomson Car Wash at the southwest corner of Columbia and Main Street, running the length of the block through Harrison Street.
■ Richard Worley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Theron Worley received the Chapter Farmer Award. Richard was selected from the FFA Students in the Farmington chapter.
■ Two Farmington businesses opened. They were the Shell Chateau Café and Service Station.
■ Robert Henderson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Henderson, Farmington was among 40 members of the A Cappella Choir of Central Methodist College and toured over the eastern part of the state of Missouri and into the state of Illinois.
■ Kin Plummer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Plummer and Jean Naeger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Naeger attended Girls State.
60 Years – 1960
■ Four new aldermen were elected. They were E. W. McCalister, Rolla Cozean, Doran Stroud and Albert Foreman. Robert Lewis and Leo Dugal were elected to the school board.
■ Mrs. Marie Valle was elected city collector. She defeated Francis Carrow with a vote of 639 to 599.
■ Twins of the week were Judy and Janet Hill, the daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Hill of Doe Run.
■ Three students were selected for the Annual Sophomore Pilgrimage. They were Charles Von Fange, of Farmington High School; Donald Chaplin, Doe Run High School; and Thomas Wolfmeyer, St. Joseph High School.
■ Herbert W. Beck of Farmington enlisted in the Army Security Agency. He chose a direct enlistment for a period of three years. He was a 1959 graduate of Farmington High School.
■ The building where the Kroger Store was formerly located was leased by the owner, George Karsch, to the Butler Brothers Company who opened a Federated Store, a general merchandise store. This was the only known clothing and general national chain store to locate between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau.
■ Farmington High School, with one 4th place winner, was among 25 schools to score points in the Class B state indoor track and field meet at Columbia. Taking two points for Coach Marah’s squad was Vernon Harrington, speedster from FHS, who finished fourth in the 60-yard dash. Pete Shoemake, another dash man of the Knights won his preliminary heat but did not place in the finals.
■ The heartbreak for Farmington came in the 880-yard relay with Chuck Dixon, Shoemake, Harrington and Gerald Keathley running. Dixon was in a favorable position on a turn at the start of the race when a meet official blew a whistle in attempting to clear the track of spectators, just as Dixon passed. Dixon stopped momentarily thinking it was a call to return to the starting line. The team possibly could have won had not the incident delayed the relay team.
■ The three-hour “Bandesta” netted approximately $1,700 to the fund being raised for obtaining band uniforms for the Farmington High School Band.
