FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ Mrs. Alice Johnson’s fourth grade class at Franklin Elementary sent their best wishes to the Soviet Leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, on the occasion of the leader’s 59th birthday.
■ First degree murder charges were filed against two St. Francois County men accused of murdering Edward D. Weidert, a man who had been reported missing for nearly a year. One of the men being held was from Bismarck and the other from Flat River. Weidert was scheduled to testify against one of the alleged murderers on a burglary charge. Weidert’s body was found on private property located in Washington County that was used by people from St. Louis for hunting and other purposes.
■ Out of the 13 champions in the Class 3A State Wrestling Meet, Farmington’s John Krause was named the outstanding wrestler of the entire meet.
■ Farmington wrestlers Adam Young, John Krause and Eric Burlbaw were nominated for St. Louis Wrestling Association Awards.
■ Emily Dierker and Darren Stam, both of Farmington were named to the 1989 fall semester dean’s list at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
40 Years – 1980
■ Representatives of the area’s media got a chance to deal directly with officials of Mineral Area Cablevision and its parent company. The cablevision news company was in the news over the question of whether or not the service they provided to five homes in Farmington complies with a city ordinance governing cable television. Mineral Area Cablevision did not have a franchise to operate as required by the ordinance.
■ A St. Francois County jury of 10 men and two women after deliberating for more than seven hours found a 23-year-old Big River Hills man guilty of manslaughter in connection with the beating death of Gary Pierce. The accused was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Gary Black shortly after the verdict was returned.
■ The city of Farmington grew by 40 acres when the board of alderman voted unanimously to annex land adjacent to the current city limits. This 40-acre tract was the property of a firm known as Select Properties, LLC. The long and narrow strip of road frontage was on the west side of Highway 67 between Liberty Street and Highway W.
■ The installation of the first traffic stop light was completed. The light heads went up in town and the timing controllers were installed to make them operable.
50 Years – 1970
The Farmington Quarterback Club contributed $100 to a fund set up for related expenses by Farmington High School athlete Carsten Basler who was seriously injured in an automobile accident.
■ Bob Thompson of Thompson Auto Sales announced that his dealerships would feature the full Toyota line of imported automobiles.
■ The Rubella Clinic that was held in St. Francois County was extremely successful according the St. Francois County Health Department.
■ Farmington resident William J. Barron was among six Union Electric Company employees retiring. He was hired as a meter reader and, since 1946, as a tester.
■ United Methodist women invited millions to join in the observance of the National Day of Prayer.
60 Years – 1960
■ The classmates of Miss Carolinn Hopkins and Miss Sharon Lenz chose them as the candidates for Flat River Junior College's Chats Queen.
■ Farmington streets and lawns were covered by the heaviest snowfall of the season with snow reaching a depth of six inches.
■ Miss Sandra Foreman and Miss Janeice Starwalt of Farmington were on the Honors List at Southeast Missouri State College for the fall semester.
■ Mary Beth Paul, a senior at St. Joseph High School in Farmington was awarded a resident merit scholarship with first honors to Fontbonne College in St. Louis.
■ A new dog kennel was erected by the city of Farmington near the disposal plant just east of town on Highway 32.
70 Years – 1950
■ Warren Watkins of Elvins and Robert Tetley of Farmington were named crew leaders in St. Francois County for the 17th decennial United States census.
■ Darrell Shinn, 19-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. George Shinn of Farmington, signed a contract with the Cleveland Indians and left for spring training. Training with the parent club would be at Daytona, Florida, even though he signed a Class C contract with the Indians. This would be Shinn’s first year in professional baseball. He was a graduate of Farmington High School.
■ The basketball season ended up being an outstanding one for Farmington players and coaches. Troy Lingle, assisted by Walter Marsh, led the team to a 23-1 win. The team had only one loss and it was their last game of the season. Starting Players were Gerald Keathley, Pete Mell, Ray Detring, Mac Biggs, and Jim Roberts. Between them they scored 1,201 points in the 24 games.