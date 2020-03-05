FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990

■ Mrs. Alice Johnson’s fourth grade class at Franklin Elementary sent their best wishes to the Soviet Leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, on the occasion of the leader’s 59th birthday.

■ First degree murder charges were filed against two St. Francois County men accused of murdering Edward D. Weidert, a man who had been reported missing for nearly a year. One of the men being held was from Bismarck and the other from Flat River. Weidert was scheduled to testify against one of the alleged murderers on a burglary charge. Weidert’s body was found on private property located in Washington County that was used by people from St. Louis for hunting and other purposes.

■ Out of the 13 champions in the Class 3A State Wrestling Meet, Farmington’s John Krause was named the outstanding wrestler of the entire meet.

■ Farmington wrestlers Adam Young, John Krause and Eric Burlbaw were nominated for St. Louis Wrestling Association Awards.

■ Emily Dierker and Darren Stam, both of Farmington were named to the 1989 fall semester dean’s list at the St. Louis College of Pharmacy.

40 Years – 1980