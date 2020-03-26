FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

30 Years – 1990
■ In a shocking turn of events, Robert Hart committed suicide while in the St. Francois County Jail. According to St. Francois County Sheriff Jack Cade, Robert Hart was discovered hanging in his cell of an apparent self-inflicted hanging. He was in a single locked down cell. Hart and another man, Vance Ray Clark, were being held for the 1989 murder of Edward Weidert.
■ Farmington Middle School honored its “Students of the Month” for February. They were Jaime Barnes, Tad Reissing, Robert Sullivan, Ethel Howard, Sean Watkins and Melissa Roberts.
■ Members of the 1990 Farmington Knights Baseball Team were: Mike Williams, Brent Medley, Lin Pearsall, Bill Gammon, Jamie Huff, Ryan Dowell, Larry Landers. Steve Atkins, Scott Woodfin, Eric Hill, Eric Shelton, Chris Bouchard, Wade Welch, Alan Hale, and Buck Ball.
■ Louise (Lou) Falch filed for a candidate for the State Senate in the 20th district on the Republican ticket.
■ Three teachers in the Farmington School District were cited for excellence. They were Helen McDaniel, Virginia Chapman, Susan Watkins, Phillip Tatum and Barbara Stark.
■ Farmington High School put on their production of “The Man Who Came to Dinner.” Cast members were Jeffrey Meinz, Maggie Cutter, James Crowley, Denise Umfleet, Jerry Will, Jennifer Buxton, Leslie Beardsley, Donna Umfleet, Doug Stewart, Scott Williams, Julie Kernan, J.L. Francis, Gary Hines, Shelley Burnette, Sheila Minkle, Aaron Bullis, Eric Fitzgerald, Dan Hitson, Beverly Carleton and Lamar Chapman, plus a host of other participants. They were Caree Meyers, Jennifer Dunn, Cindy Foote, Cristy Bothe, Cynthia Hinkelbein, Stephanie Shoulders, Elizabeth Schoo, Heather Wheeler, Melody Webb, Charlie Carleton, Jarod Pinkston, Natalie Pinkston, Melody Stewart, B. J. Wheeler and David Hoffman.
40 Years – 1980
■ A suit seeking several million dollars in damages against officials, most of them in St. Francois County, was dismissed by a U.S. District Judge. The suit was filed by former Elvins resident Delano Walker in July of 1979 and named six defendants. Walker, who was held in the Missouri State penitentiary, filed the suit against Judge Gary Black, PA Gary Stevenson, Sheriff Jim Hickman, Juvenile Officer Andrew Zemcuznikov, Circuit Judge Stan Murphy and Cape County Circuit Judge Stanley Grimm. The suit named only Black, Stevenson, and Hickman, alleged that they three had, “conspired to deny effective access to the courts,” and did, “combine, conspire and go on the road to harass, intimidate and humiliate the plaintiff.” The suit sought 1.5 million from each of the three defendants for actual damages and another $1.5 million for punitive damages.
■ The P. T. A. held a talent show and one of the big laugh getters was Helen Naeger’s rendition of Harper Valley PTA. Portraying the roles of Harper Valley PTA officers were Dr. Dudley Pautz, LaDon Snavely, Jim Boyer, Willa Dean Meyer and Elma Jennings. Dave Gillespie played the role of Mr. Harper.
■ A total of 48 new Ben Nor Apartments were completed near the existing apartments. There was no income guidelines for people that rented these new apartments.
■ Rolla Gordon was given a pin and certificate honoring his 30 years of commitment to the American Cancer Society.
50 Years – 1970
■ The Farmington Middle School observed “Red, White and Blue Day,” with a special assembly and flag ceremony. The speaker for the assembly was Merritt Beck from Bismarck who attended the Farm Bureau Freedom Forum.
■ The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce developed a statement which was published in the newspaper outlining the reasons for the need for the 25 cent proposed tax increase.
■ Miss Christine Klemp was among 16 students with perfect 4.0 averages and 141 named to the dean’s honor list to the School of Nursing at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Miss Klemp was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Klemp of Farmington.
■ Mrs. Elizabeth Clark observed her 95th birthday and was honored with a family dinner held at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Arthur Wrozier of Knob Lick. Mrs. Clark had 12 children.
■ U.S. Air Force Sergeant Lonnie G. Bamer of Farmington reported to duty at Loring Air Force Base in Maine. Lonnie was a 1963 high school graduate.
60 Years – 1960
■ While on a visit to the St. Louis Police Department, students of the St. Joseph High School were explained the mechanism of a revolver. Students were visiting the police academy.
■ A growing number of patrons of the city’s public library, located in Lone Memorial Hall, were enthusiastic about the selection of books available and the plan for growth for the library.
■ During the PTA business meeting, the nominating committee presented its slate of officers for the coming year. They were as follows: Mrs. Dennis Lewis, president; Darrell Swearingam, vice president; Mrs. Jerry Rhodes, secretary; Mrs. Albert Karsch, treasurer; and Mr. and Mrs. Russell Mullins and Mrs. Milton Schneblen as County Council delegates.
70 Years – 1950
■ The Old Smoothies, a group of eight from the Elks Club in Farmington, captured the Ritz Theatre’s regional square dance contest in the final round. They won in competition with seven other squares, with the field being narrowed down to two on the final night. The Caledonia Squares placed second.
■ Twenty-eight cooks and 42 waiters working in shifts from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. were kept busy serving pancakes and coffee to the immense crowds that turned out for the Kiwanis Club’s second annual Pancake Day.
■ The Farmington Police Department received a new patrol car. The 1950 Nash replaced another vehicle. The car was a necessity for the adequate patrolling of the city due to the fact that the growth of Farmington has doubled in size. The department tried to obtain permission to secure radio equipment so that rapid contact could be made with the patrol car, but the request was denied.
