FP ARCHIVES: DAYS GONE BY

40 Years – 1980

■ A suit seeking several million dollars in damages against officials, most of them in St. Francois County, was dismissed by a U.S. District Judge. The suit was filed by former Elvins resident Delano Walker in July of 1979 and named six defendants. Walker, who was held in the Missouri State penitentiary, filed the suit against Judge Gary Black, PA Gary Stevenson, Sheriff Jim Hickman, Juvenile Officer Andrew Zemcuznikov, Circuit Judge Stan Murphy and Cape County Circuit Judge Stanley Grimm. The suit named only Black, Stevenson, and Hickman, alleged that they three had, “conspired to deny effective access to the courts,” and did, “combine, conspire and go on the road to harass, intimidate and humiliate the plaintiff.” The suit sought 1.5 million from each of the three defendants for actual damages and another $1.5 million for punitive damages.