FP ARCHIVES: EAGLE APPLICANTS
0 comments

FP ARCHIVES: EAGLE APPLICANTS

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FP ARCHIVES: EAGLE APPLICANTS
File photo

Four Boy Scouts of Troop 471 received their Life rank badges at the troop awards banquet at the Methodist Church Thursday night. It is unusual for four scouts to achieve the rank at the same time.

Even more so, the scouts all have the opportunity to earn the necessary merit badges for the rank of Eagle Scout before the Court of Honors convenes in September.

Inspecting their applications for the rank of Eagle Scout are, from left, Tom White, Alex Grant, Mark Skiles and Gary Johnson.

This photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is part of the gear one might have possibly used when taking part in a particular type of sport back in the 1920s. Do…

+2
Living the Golden Rule
News

Living the Golden Rule

Tom and Barbara Stanfield have a marriage that, after more than five decades, remains on a rock solid foundation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News