FP ARCHIVES: EAGLE APPLICANTS

Four Boy Scouts of Troop 471 received their Life rank badges at the troop awards banquet at the Methodist Church Thursday night. It is unusual for four scouts to achieve the rank at the same time.

Even more so, the scouts all have the opportunity to earn the necessary merit badges for the rank of Eagle Scout before the Court of Honors convenes in September.

Inspecting their applications for the rank of Eagle Scout are, from left, Tom White, Alex Grant, Mark Skiles and Gary Johnson.

This photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

