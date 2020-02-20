FP ARCHIVES: Farmington favored in Cape tournament

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, Feb. 17, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

Farmington’s Knights, sporting an undefeated 23-game streak with only one more regular-schedule game to play, rule the favorites to win the Cape Girardeau regional basketball tournament and advance to the state Class A event at Columbia. Representatives of the eight high schools entered in the Cape regional met at Fredericktown Saturday afternoon and ceded Farmington first.

The other St. Francois County team entered in this event, Flat River, was ranked second to give the county a reasonable certainty of having representative in the state tournament. The Flat River team beaten only by Farmington, has a 17-2 record.

Cape Central was picked as third choice and Jackson, fourth. Neither of the local school has played Cape, but Farmington defeated Jackson earlier this season.

The first-round games will be played Wednesday, Feb. 22. Farmington will meet Potosi, Jackson plays Perryville, Flat River plays Ironton and Cape plays Fredericktown. The second-round games (semi-finals) will be on Thursday. Friday will be an open date as the Cape State College team will play a game that night at the arena in Cape, where the tournament is being held. The finals will be on Saturday.