FP ARCHIVES: FARMINGTON POLICE’S NEW PATROL CAR

The Farmington Police Department has been sporting a new patrol car for the past two weeks. The 1950 Hash, replacing one in service for almost three years, is shown above with the three members of the police force — Sam Murray, right, police chief; Alfred Hill, night policeman, center; and R.G. Pate, relief man. It has been found that the car is a necessity for adequate patrolling of the city whose growth since 1915 has almost doubled its size although the size of the police force remains the same.