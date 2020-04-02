FP ARCHIVES: FARMINGTON POLICE’S NEW PATROL CAR

The Farmington Police Department has been sporting a new patrol car for the past two weeks. The 1950 Hash, replacing one in service for almost three years, is shown above with the three members of the police force — Sam Murray, right, police chief; Alfred Hill, night policeman, center; and R.G. Pate, relief man. It has been found that the car is a necessity for adequate patrolling of the city whose growth since 1915 has almost doubled its size although the size of the police force remains the same.
The department was attempting to obtain permission to secure radio equipment so that rapid contact could be made with the patrol car, but this request was turned down. The two policemen work 12-hour shifts with the third man relieving them a day at a time. This photo originally appeared in the March 24, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor
