FP ARCHIVES: Farmington population set at 4,355 by enumeration

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, April 28, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

With the enumeration of the city complete, the unofficial count of Farmington’s population is 4,355, it was reported by Robert Tetley and Warren Watkins, crew chiefs for St. Francois County’s enumeration in the 1950 decennial census. This figure includes all persons in the city limits, including those children at the Presbyterian home.

Census officials think this amount may be increased slightly by people who were not in town and were counted at other places but will be included in the Farmington population when the figures are compiled at Washington. There are 1,500 dwelling units, making the average size of each family in the city about three persons.

Farmington’s population at the 1940 census was 3,738 and 10 years before that it had been 3,001.

The unofficial population total for Flat River is 5,158, which is 250 less than the 5,401 count in 1940.

Population of the county is set at 31,000, as of now. However, the county’s population will be larger as part of the rural areas have not yet been enumerated, the crew chiefs report.

The county’s population 10 years ago was 35,950.