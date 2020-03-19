FP ARCHIVES: Fire at Geo. Detring Farm burns 5,000 young chicks
FP ARCHIVES: Fire at Geo. Detring Farm burns 5,000 young chicks

  • Updated
Fire at Geo. Detring Farm burns 5,000 young chicks

Heating-stove fire caused huge poultry farm loss here — A section of the George Detring Red and White Hatchery was left in absolute ruins Wednesday afternoon when a stove-started fire spread through straw nearby and went out of control. The 150-foot section which was burned down to its foundation is shown in the picture above. Wind blowing in a westerly direction prevented the fire from spreading to another 350-foot section of the same building that is obscured from sight in the picture by smoke. Almost 5,000 chicks were destroyed by the fire at this large hatchery just south of Farmington.

 File photo

This story originally appeared in the March 17, 1950 issue of The Press.

A brooder house fire started by a heating stove that became too hot burned a 150-section of the extensive chicken houses of the George Detring hatchery just south of Farmington about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. Almost 5,000 chickens of about 1 ½ pound size were destroyed along with the building.

The blaze started in the western end of a 500-foot length of chicken house as the stove became too hot and caught some straw nearby afire. Spreading rapidly, the fire went out of control as the intense smoke inside forced the men trying to put out the fire from the building.

A wind whipped the flames so that the part of the hatchery afire was completely burned down within a little over a half an hour after the alarm was sounded. Both fire trucks from the Farmington fire station answered the call but could only prevent the blaze from spreading east to other sections. The wind, blowing in a westerly direction, also helped keep the flames confined to the western 150-foot section.

The loss to the Detrings was estimated at 4,000 chicks burned to death in the west-end section and 800 in the adjoining section that were said to have suffocated. No insurance was carried on the building.

The section that burned was estimated to be about a sixth of the total buildings in the hatchery which up to the time of the fire was taking care of 25,000 chicks.

The Detring chicken farm is one of the largest ones in this part of Missouri.

