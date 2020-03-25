FP ARCHIVES: FLAG RAISING AT JUNIOR HIGH

Students of the junior high school put emphasis on the patriotic them Tuesday of this week. Merritt Beck of the Bismarck Junior High who attended the Freedom Forum last year spoke to the students at a special assembly. To set the stage student council members participated in a flag-raising ceremony Tuesday morning.
From left, Jane Allen, secretary; Kim Gedge, Barbara Greenshaw, president; Karen Martin, Superintendent Harold Wright, Linda Jackson, Janet Osman, vice president; Mary Ann Johnson, Brad Wyatt, David Reubel and Ricky Pothetos.
This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, March 26, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. — Editor
