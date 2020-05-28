FP ARCHIVES: Four new aldermen elected here Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 7, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Farmington voters elected four new aldermen and a new city collector in Tuesday’s annual city election. Contests in each of the wards for aldermen and a two-way contest for collector brought out an unusually heavy vote. Three incumbent aldermen running for re-election were defeated.

In the collector’s race, the only city-wide contest, a total of 1,238 votes were cast. Mrs. Marie Valle, who has served as a deputy for retiring City Collector Lacy Gower Smith the past few years, was elected to the collector’s job by a narrow 40-vote margin over Francis H. Carrow, young insurance man. Mrs. Valle received 639 votes, Carrow, 599. Mrs. Smith is retiring from the collector’s office and did not seek re-election.

Considering the heavy city-wide vote, the collector’s race was one of the closest of the day. Mrs. Valle carried the second and third wards and Mr. Carrow, the first and fourth. Geographically, Mrs. Valle carried the two wards lying west of the north-south dividing line, Washington Street, and Carrow was favored in the two wards lying east of Washington.