FP ARCHIVES: FOURTH GRADERS WISH GORBACHEV HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Students in Mrs. Alice Johnson’s fourth grade class at Franklin Elementary in Farmington are sending their best wishes to the Soviet Union’s Mikhail Gorbachev on the occasion of the leader’s 59th birthday. Syndicated advice columnist Ann Landers suggested participation in the program in a recent column.

The student constructed birthday cards will be mailed to Gorbachev at the Kremlin. Johnson said that recent events behind the “Iron Curtain” is making much of the textbook material on that region of the world completely outdated. With the Cold War thawing, messages from Missouri to Moscow no longer seem so unusual.