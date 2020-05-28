FP ARCHIVES: Girl Scout Cookies arrive here Sunday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 30, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Thanks to Mr. and Mrs. Bill Hall, Paul Raymer and many volunteer Girl Scout leaders and friends, the Girl Scout cookies are available for distribution.

The Halls and Mr. Raymer, who furnished his truck, drove to Fox School in Arnold Sunday to unload the cookies from one of two tractor trailers which had brought the cookies to that point from where they were stored in St. Louis.

The Teamster Local 600 strike had “tied them up” in St. Louis since the beginning of the wildcat strike in early April.

A request by the Girl Scout Council of St. Louis several weeks ago to allow moving the cookies brought an emphatic “No” from Donald Lane, head of Local 600. Lane is reported to have told them they could come get the cookies but a spokesman for the Scouts replied that the job of distribution to 900 stations was too big.

Publicity by the St. Louis Globe Democrat softened Mr. Lane’s heart a little and he allowed trucks to move them to designated central distribution points where Scout leaders could pick them up.