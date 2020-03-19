FP ARCHIVES: High school library goes high tech

This story originally appeared in the Friday, March 16, 1990 issue of The Press Advertiser.
In traditional terms it’s the library. But today’s students call the hallowed hall a Learning Resource Center. “We’ve got much more than books,” explains Farmington High School Librarian Susan Webb.
In addition to the hardcovers and paperbacks on the shelves, there is a full compliment of audio-visual equipment and aids. The center has microfiche files and videos, laminators and projectors. “I’ll check out just about anything we have,” Webb said.
Among the items that students are checking out these days is the Learning Resource Center’s new computerized card file system. It offers a prime example of the rapid spread of high technology into the classroom. Eventually it will entirely replace the old card catalog that allows library users to locate the books they are interested in.
The computer system provides the same basic reference service. It allows users to search for a book by subject, author or title. Instead of alphabetized index cards the computerized catalog holds the information in memory banks and calls it up when students respond to prompts.
The computer essentially thumbs through the information and will return a list of books about a particular subject; by a specific author or with a certain titled.
But there is more. Names need not be spelled correctly. The computer will search for words similar to those entered by users. It can compile bibliographies of the works available by a given author or on a particular subject. Users can make notes off the books and those on library cards and store information about the book loan.
The checkout system is a modern version of the cards that recorded the date due back in times of old. And, yes, even allows readers to reserve books that aren’t immediately available.
Webb procured the state-of-the art system by writing a grant that focused on matching state educational goals with the sophisticated reference system.
The state saw the merit in her proposal and awarded Farmington $25,000 for the computers and software. “I think the grant was funded because of the approach I took in the proposal,” said Webb. “Instead of focusing on the bookkeeping advantages, I related the system to defined educational objective.”
Webb built an extensive cross-reference of state-mandated educational objectives and library resources that speak to those topics. That printed resource continues to grow as new volumes become part of the computerized cataloging system.
The Winnebago brand system is used at Farmington High School. “It’s the same one used at the city’s public library,” said Webb. “I wanted the consistency.”
With time, the computer catalog will replace the old file drawers that required a librarian’s constant attention. For Farmington High School Library patrons, some of the old rules still apply. Webb expects the traditional library decorum. Most communication is still done in a whisper.
Luckily, computers have always talked quietly.