FP ARCHIVES: High school library goes high tech

But there is more. Names need not be spelled correctly. The computer will search for words similar to those entered by users. It can compile bibliographies of the works available by a given author or on a particular subject. Users can make notes off the books and those on library cards and store information about the book loan.

The checkout system is a modern version of the cards that recorded the date due back in times of old. And, yes, even allows readers to reserve books that aren’t immediately available.

Webb procured the state-of-the art system by writing a grant that focused on matching state educational goals with the sophisticated reference system.

The state saw the merit in her proposal and awarded Farmington $25,000 for the computers and software. “I think the grant was funded because of the approach I took in the proposal,” said Webb. “Instead of focusing on the bookkeeping advantages, I related the system to defined educational objective.”

Webb built an extensive cross-reference of state-mandated educational objectives and library resources that speak to those topics. That printed resource continues to grow as new volumes become part of the computerized cataloging system.