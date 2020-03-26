FP ARCHIVES: INFANTRY MAY LOCATE TWO COMPANIES HERE

This story originally appeared in the Friday, March 31, 1950 issue of The Press. — Editor

Maj.-Gen. J.J. Sverdrup, commanding general of the 102nd Infantry Division, has announced that Lt. Alfred Mallow, an officer of the 407th Infantry Regiment, one of the three component regiments of the 102nd, has been ordered into this area to make a survey on the advisability of locating two companies of the 402th here.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The two units, tentatively an infantry company at Farmington and battalion headquarters at Flat River, would be made up of reservists of the area. It is believed that enough reserve officers and enlisted reserves are available for these units.

Lt. Mallow is expected to arrive April 3 and will make his headquarters at the National Hotel in Flat River. Local reserve officers believe that the survey will result in a favorable report and the location of the report and the location of the units here as quarters for such reserve units and equipment would not be as great a problem as the quartering of the National Guard unit.

The 102nd Division came into being during World War I and saw action in Europe in World War II from the crossing of the Rhine in Germany to the linkup with the Russians on the Elbe River.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0