FP ARCHIVES: JAYCEE AWARDS PRESENTED TUESDAY

The Farmington Jaycees held their regular meeting Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Following the business meeting, Spoke Awards were presented to Dick Dugal, Ken Rankin and Glen Robinson. Spoke Awards are presented to first year members who obtain a minimum of 100 points by completing a combination of various activities. It is an award that all Jaycees strive to receive, so the Farmington J.C.’s congratulate these three young men for their success.