FP ARCHIVES: JAYCEE AWARDS PRESENTED TUESDAY
0 comments

FP ARCHIVES: JAYCEE AWARDS PRESENTED TUESDAY

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FP ARCHIVES: JAYCEE AWARDS PRESENTED TUESDAY
File photo

The Farmington Jaycees held their regular meeting Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Following the business meeting, Spoke Awards were presented to Dick Dugal, Ken Rankin and Glen Robinson. Spoke Awards are presented to first year members who obtain a minimum of 100 points by completing a combination of various activities. It is an award that all Jaycees strive to receive, so the Farmington J.C.’s congratulate these three young men for their success.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 27, 1990 issue of The Press Advertiser. – Editor

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Grounds for growth?
News

Grounds for growth?

  • Updated

While Farmington has long been home to Applebee's, Pasta House and Cici's Pizza, as well as a wide selection of national fast food chains with…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess, submitted by reader Kristi Barker, is something that could have been found in a lot of homes in years past, but not …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News