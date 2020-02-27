FP ARCHIVES: JAYCEE AWARDS PRESENTED TUESDAY

You have free articles remaining.
The Farmington Jaycees held their regular meeting Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Following the business meeting, Spoke Awards were presented to Dick Dugal, Ken Rankin and Glen Robinson. Spoke Awards are presented to first year members who obtain a minimum of 100 points by completing a combination of various activities. It is an award that all Jaycees strive to receive, so the Farmington J.C.’s congratulate these three young men for their success.
This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Feb. 27, 1990 issue of The Press Advertiser. – Editor