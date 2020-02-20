FP ARCHIVES: JUNIOR KNIGHTS, ELVINS TOURNAMENT WINNERS
FP ARCHIVES: JUNIOR KNIGHTS, ELVINS TOURNAMENT WINNERS
File photo

The Farmington Junior High School basketball team ended its second successive season in January with an 11-2 record and annexed the Elvins Junior High Tournament to top it off. Coached by Sterling Tucker, in his first year here and a former basketball player at Flat River Junior College, the squad is shown above examining the tournament trophy.

Players, reading clockwise, are: Bill Zieba, Billy Bob Tessereau and Larry Silvey (both behind Zieba), Fred Kassabaum, Bob Zieba, Dale Cook, Glenwood Yeargain, Johnny Bryant, Ronnie Sutton, Sonny Jennings and Jim Boyd. Jennings, Bryant, Tessereau and either Boyd or Kassabaum were regulars along with Allen Hill, who is not shown. Also not present for the photo was Donnie Yeargain, student manager. Tessereau is an eighth grader along with Silvey, the two Ziebas and Sutton. The others are in the ninth grade. Farmington placed behind Elvins in the county schedule and lost its two games in the regular schedule, to Elvins by one point and to Flat River by two points. The climax of the season was an invitation to enter the Steelville Junior High Invitational, an invitation the team did not accept as the ninth graders were transferred to the high school B team squad for the rest of the year.

(This photo originally appeared in the Friday, Feb. 17, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor)

