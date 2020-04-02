FP ARCHIVES: Kinnard, Koppeis, Powell named to attend Boys State in June

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, March 26, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. — Editor
LaPere-McCalister Post 416 Farmington Rotary Club, and Farmington Chamber of Commerce are cosponsoring the attendance of three boys to Missouri Boys State at Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, Missouri, June 13-20. They are Gary Powell, David Kinnard, and Michael Koppeis, all of Farmington.
Gary Powell of 505 Memorial Place is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Powell. Gary is sponsored by the American Legion Post #416. He is a member of the Letterman’s Club, Pep Squad, Science Club, cross-country and track team, Student Council, Band, and Explorer’s Post 471.
David Kinnard of 526 Memorial Place is the son of Reverend and Mrs. W. Cannon Kinnard. David is sponsored by the Rotary Club. He is a member of Explorer’s Post 471, basketball and cross-country team, Letterman’s Club, Foreign Language Club, 1968-69 sophomore class president, Band and Pep Squad.
Michael Koppeis of 821 East Columbia is a son of Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Koppeis. Michael is sponsored by the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. Michael enjoys all kinds of music and plays ina local band. He is a member of the school’s Drama Club and also a member of St. Joseph’s CYC.
Missouri Boys State is a citizenship training program designed to augment and supplement — not compete with, existing courses of instruction in schools. Its purpose is to educate our youth in the duties, privileges, responsibilities and rights of American citizenship through a system of “learning by doing.” Its slogan is “Democracy Depends on Me.”
The program of Boys State has been developed on the fundamental assumption that youth can best “learn to do by doing,” and that a basic knowledge of the fundamentals of our form of government will bring to every citizen a realization that in a democracy the security of his rights and privileges depends upon his individual acceptance of the responsibility inherent in them. In so far as practical, the mechanics of government in Boys State is patterned after the established agencies of City, County and State Government. In every possible way the government of Boys State parallels that of the government of the State of Missouri. Such deviations as have been made are due to the exigencies of the situation.
Boys State is a pure democracy in that all citizens may vote and are eligible to hold office. Its government is operated “for, of and by the people.” It aims at all times to make its program of training in functional citizenship effective through creating a wide range of opportunities for participation in the various phases of the program.
The modern, efficient plant and facilities of Central Missouri State College, Warrensburg, Mo., is ideally adapted for the conduct of Boys State sessions under the most favorable circumstances. Educational, legal, professional, civic, and business leaders challenged with the opportunity thus provided, will staff all counseling departments of Missouri Boys State.
This program originated in Illinois in 1934 with the establishment of Premier Boys State by the Illinois Department of the American Legion. The adoption of the program as an activity of the National Americanism Commission of the American Legion has witnessed the expansion of the program to become an outstanding National Youth Training activity with 48 states participating last year and more than 30,000 carefully selected young leaders in attendance.
Boys from every county in Missouri will come to Missouri Boys State this year.
