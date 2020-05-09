FP Archives: Lutheran school children to present operetta

The children of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Farmington, will present the operetta “Hansel and Gretel” on Friday and Saturday evenings, May 8 and 9. This operetta is a miniature version of the original opera for children. It was adapted for juveniles by Thomas M. Hayes, published by the Willis Music Company of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Admission is by ticket, which may be obtained free of charge from the children, at the school office and at the door on the evening of the performance if seats are available. The performance is designed to give elementary school children the opportunity to gain experience in the dramatic arts and to benefit the school’s music and athletic funds. Contributions toward the nights of these performances.