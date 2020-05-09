FP Archives: Lutheran school children to present operetta
FP Archives: Lutheran school children to present operetta

  Updated
Lutheran school children to present operetta

The leading characters of Hansel and Gretel in the St. Paul’s Lutheran School operetta will be played by Michael Marler and Sandy Smith, and Sherri Henderson and Danny Detring. One pair of Hansels and Gretels will perform on one of two evenings. The operetta will be given, and the other pair on the next night.

 File photo

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 30, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The children of St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Farmington, will present the operetta “Hansel and Gretel” on Friday and Saturday evenings, May 8 and 9. This operetta is a miniature version of the original opera for children. It was adapted for juveniles by Thomas M. Hayes, published by the Willis Music Company of Cincinnati, Ohio.

A separate cast of characters will perform each evening. Principals are Hansel: Danny Detring, Michael Marler; Gretel: Sherri Henderson, Sandy Smith; Mother: Leslie Henderson, Debbie Reder; Father: Tony Mell, Larry Yeargain; Witch: Donna Brune, Lana Smith; Sandman: Michael Pingel, Jonathan Roberts; Dawn Fairies: Carla Herbst, Stephanie Nossett; Gingerbread Children: Grades 1-4 and Angels: Grades 1-6.

Admission is by ticket, which may be obtained free of charge from the children, at the school office and at the door on the evening of the performance if seats are available. The performance is designed to give elementary school children the opportunity to gain experience in the dramatic arts and to benefit the school’s music and athletic funds. Contributions toward the nights of these performances.

