FP ARCHIVES: OLD CITY DUMP TO BE ELIMINATED
FP ARCHIVES: OLD CITY DUMP TO BE ELIMINATED

FP ARCHIVES: OLD CITY DUMP TO BE ELIMINATED
File photo

With the city clean-up the week of May 8, the long-familiar city dump on Quarry St. in east Farmington will be closed and eliminated as a dumping ground. Mayor J.C. Morris said this week that the refuse collected by city trucks in the four-day drive would be thrown into the dump (shown above) and then the area, which formerly was the city rock quarry, would be filled in with dirt and smoothed over.

It has been closed to private dumping for several weeks, with a new ground having been established north of DeLassus for city dumping. The mayor said this work on the area will contribute greatly to the value of property near the old dumping ground, in addition to ridding the city of an eyesore and a nuisance from a sanitation viewpoint.

This photo originally appeared in the Friday, April 28, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

