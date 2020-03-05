FP ARCHIVES: OLD HOTEL TAKES ON NEW LIFE
OLD HOTEL TAKES ON NEW LIFE
File photo

The old St. Francois Hotel has taken on a new look, and the public was invited to see the improvements at an open house last Saturday.

To mark the occasion, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in front of the building. Participating were, from left (holding ribbon), Willis Harrington and Jim Wilkerson, who developed the property; Mrs. Wilkerson; Mayor W.K. Giessing; Mrs. Vernon (Fame) Flippin; Lorraine Ramsey; Darlene Santoyo; and M.P. Giessing. City and County officials were also present.

The building has been completely remodeled and will be occupied by the M.P. Giessing Co., LaVon’s Wig Palace, Basden International, Har-Wil House Restaurant and Coffee Shop, and the offices of Local 513 Operating Engineers on the ground level. The second floor has been redecorated and will be used for sleeping rooms. The third-floor remodeling has not yet been completed.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, March 5, 1970 issue of The Press. – Editor

