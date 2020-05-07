FP ARCHIVES: Once-a-day mail starts here Tuesday

The following story originally appeared in the Friday, April 28, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor
Beginning next Tuesday, mail delivery in Farmington’s residential district will be on a once-a-day basis in line with the re-routing made necessary by last week’s economy move of the postal department. Postmaster Elmer Brown reports that the daily, Monday through Saturday, mail will be started early in the morning as usual, but delivery will not be completed until about 3:30 each day.
Other changes going into effect Tuesday are: Parcel post delivery in both the business and residential districts will be once daily; window service will be from 8 until 5 each day, with the windows closing at 1 o’clock on Saturday.
As of May 8, collection of mail from boxes in the residential districts will be once daily. Times of collections will be posted on the boxes on Monday, May 8, but until that time the collections will continue to be made twice daily.
The move, prompted by legislative suggestions to cut down postal department expenses, has caused the local post officer to cut its force back to the permanent, 22-person, compliment. Two temporary employees are affected by the move.
In adjusting the routes to meet the situation, Postmaster Brown says that a tentative schedule has been worked out for approximately 3½ routes to cover the city, instead of the five that have been in force since the first of the year. Conditions may cause the routing of mail to be changed some before a satisfactory route is worked out, he said.
It is important that mailers have their complete return and correct mailing address on each piece, the postmaster said. The economy move has caused the elimination of one part of the directory service for mail other than perishables, parcels of obvious value, insured, registered, special delivery and C.O.D. mail, that do not have a return address and location of the addressee cannot be determined. Such incompletely addressed mail will go into the dead letter branch immediately.
The post office, he said, will continue to give directory service as far as possible on mail, where postal employees know the location of individuals.
It will not be possible to give preferential treatment to so-called time limit third-class matter. To secure immediate service it will be necessary to pre-pay this mail at first-class postage rate.
Cooperation is requested of all patrons to notify their correspondents and publishers as to having their complete street and number, rural route number or box number placed on all mail mater. When sending mail matter, the post office asks the use of a complete address (street and number, rural route number or box number). When subscribing to a magazine or newspaper, give a complete address, otherwise there may be a delay in receiving the first copy.
