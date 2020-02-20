FP ARCHIVES: ‘Open plan school’ formally approved for Farmington

The mechanical system consists of two rooftop fired multi-zone units that will be prepared to receive future air conditioning components. The consulting mechanical engineer is Robert F. Bruns, also of St. Louis.

According to Architect Laurence P. Berri, project designer, the open space concept is not new to the Farmington R-7 School District, since a primary school installation of a similar type, also designed by Pearce and Pearce, Inc., has been in operation at Farmington for more than two years. Other examples of such planning are at Louisiana, Missouri; Hamel, Illinois; Pattonville, Missouri; Rockwood School District, Eureka, Missouri; Fulton, Missouri; and Charleston, Missouri. The new high school at Charleston was named School of the Month by a national magazine, The Nation’s Schools.