FP ARCHIVES: PANCAKE DAY SUCCESSFUL BUT NO COUNT IS MADE

This story originally appeared in the Friday, March 31, 1950 issue of The Press. — Editor

No one had time to count the pancakes served Saturday by the Kiwanis Club of Farmington on its Second Annual Pancake Day — the Kiwanians were too busy mixing batter and pouring it on the giant griddles at the Masonic temple to keep count — but more than 200 pounds of pancake flour were required to give everyone all they could eat.

Approximately 1,500 persons attended, many of them ordering bacon or sausages with the pancakes, which helped increase the day’s revenue for the benefit of underprivileged children. About 300 more persons attended this year’s event than participated last year.

Joe Grandhomme, A.S. Kroeter and Maj. Roland Anderson were among the white uniformed chefs turning out pancakes during the noon rush when constant lines of customers kept forming and reforming as hungry children and many adults asked for “seconds.” Gallons of coffee and countless bottles of milk were consumed, with all the seats occupied with persons during the busiest parts of the day.