FP ARCHIVES: PANCAKE DAY SUCCESSFUL BUT NO COUNT IS MADE

This story originally appeared in the Friday, March 31, 1950 issue of The Press. — Editor
No one had time to count the pancakes served Saturday by the Kiwanis Club of Farmington on its Second Annual Pancake Day — the Kiwanians were too busy mixing batter and pouring it on the giant griddles at the Masonic temple to keep count — but more than 200 pounds of pancake flour were required to give everyone all they could eat.
Approximately 1,500 persons attended, many of them ordering bacon or sausages with the pancakes, which helped increase the day’s revenue for the benefit of underprivileged children. About 300 more persons attended this year’s event than participated last year.
Joe Grandhomme, A.S. Kroeter and Maj. Roland Anderson were among the white uniformed chefs turning out pancakes during the noon rush when constant lines of customers kept forming and reforming as hungry children and many adults asked for “seconds.” Gallons of coffee and countless bottles of milk were consumed, with all the seats occupied with persons during the busiest parts of the day.
Major Roland Anderson, the chairman of last year’s first pancake day and the successful affair this year, expressed pleasure over the enthusiastic reception of pancake days in St. Francois County. The 70 members of the club cooperated perfectly, he said, and obtained as much enjoyment as it is hoped the public experienced.
The Kiwanis Club thanks the many business establishments making food contributions, Anderson said, as it means a greater fund will be available for needy youngsters.
Hundreds of tickets were sold in the weeks in advance of the pancake fry. Money taken at the door amounted to $183.98. Ticket team captains have been urged to make their returns to Clayton Osman immediately so that reports can be finished.
