FP ARCHIVES: PRESBYTERIAN HOMELIFE LADIES AID CANCER SOCIETY

Numerous people in St. Francois County aid the Cancer Society’s effort to supply the cancer closet with dressings for free distribution to county cancer patients. Groups of ladies in Bismarck, Flat River, Knob Lick, and other areas work diligently on this worthy and needed program. One such group of ladies in Farmington at Presbyterian Homelife made 92 dozen dressings in 1969. Without the assistance of such dedicated ladies, the program would be at a standstill.

And without the financial support of interested and concerned citizens contributing their dollars there would be no materials with which to work. This year’s Cancer Crusade begins on April 1 and will be conducted until the first week in May. Anyone wishing to assist in this vital Crusade or make special contributions should contact St. Francois County Crusade Chairman, Emory Hall, at 756-6566 by phone or 701 Dewey Street, Farmington, if by mail. Left to right, Mrs. N.E. Lurton, Mrs. HA. Murphy and Mrs. W.T. Stephens assisting in making cancer dressings.