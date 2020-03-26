FP ARCHIVES: RIBBON CUTTING AT DON’S STUDIO

A ribbon cutting was held Friday morning, March 20, at Don’s Studio, 219 E. Columbia in Farmington. The studio is owned and operated by Don Harrison, formerly of Chester, Ill. Don has been a photographer 20 years and had a studio in Cutler, Ill., before coming to Farmington. He belongs to the Masonic order and is an ordained Baptist minister. The studio specializes in portraits, weddings and commercial photography.
Left to right: Dean Danieley, H.L. Denman, Bob Greif, Frank Voertmann, W.K. Giessing, Jack Sebastian, Karen Stam and owner Don Harrison.
This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, March 26, 1970 issue of The Farmington Press. — Editor
