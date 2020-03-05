FP ARCHIVES: School curriculum committee named

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Feb. 24, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

A curricular study committee of six faculty members has been appointed by Supt. C.R. Bell to investigate the present Farmington High School curriculum and recommend any changes it thinks necessary. The committee, to report on its findings by March 15, is composed of Joe M. Toalson, chairman; Roberta H. Tetley, Edward M. Ruddy, Leilah Rickus, Vesta Halter and Harold Wright.

The committee has been empowered to make recommendations for deletions or additions to the high school curriculum after it has made a frank appraisal of the courses of study offered now, and keeping in mind the state graduation requirements, community relationships and needs and the ideas of outstanding educators.

These recommendations will be reviewed by the superintendent and the board of education, and the approved additional curriculum made a part of the high school offering when financial limitations and facilities permit.

The school administration had this to say about the purpose of this committee:

“The school and its curriculum are a constantly changing agency. With the increasing demands placed upon the high school from a variety of sources, with the increasing cost of our education program and the more recent regulatory requirements of the State Department of Education in its classification of schools, it is most important that our curriculum be constantly changed in the light of the changing needs of youths, and the various agencies to whom we are responsible, and for whom we work.”

