FP ARCHIVES: School curriculum committee named
0 comments

FP ARCHIVES: School curriculum committee named

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Friday, Feb. 24, 1950 issue of The Press. – Editor

A curricular study committee of six faculty members has been appointed by Supt. C.R. Bell to investigate the present Farmington High School curriculum and recommend any changes it thinks necessary. The committee, to report on its findings by March 15, is composed of Joe M. Toalson, chairman; Roberta H. Tetley, Edward M. Ruddy, Leilah Rickus, Vesta Halter and Harold Wright.

The committee has been empowered to make recommendations for deletions or additions to the high school curriculum after it has made a frank appraisal of the courses of study offered now, and keeping in mind the state graduation requirements, community relationships and needs and the ideas of outstanding educators.

These recommendations will be reviewed by the superintendent and the board of education, and the approved additional curriculum made a part of the high school offering when financial limitations and facilities permit.

The school administration had this to say about the purpose of this committee:

“The school and its curriculum are a constantly changing agency. With the increasing demands placed upon the high school from a variety of sources, with the increasing cost of our education program and the more recent regulatory requirements of the State Department of Education in its classification of schools, it is most important that our curriculum be constantly changed in the light of the changing needs of youths, and the various agencies to whom we are responsible, and for whom we work.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

  • Updated

Because of a layout glitch, this week's Take a Guess is online only. Sorry for the inconvenience! – Editor

LONG-TIME LIONS CLUB MEMBER HONORED
News

LONG-TIME LIONS CLUB MEMBER HONORED

  • Updated

District 26-M1 Governor Rodney McConnell, right, presents a special recognition to long-time Farmington Lions Club member Don Alexander who jo…

FP ARCHIVES: SWEETHEART QUEEN
News

FP ARCHIVES: SWEETHEART QUEEN

  • Updated

Miss Jennifer Rogers, a 17-year-old senior was crowned Sweetheart Queen at the coronation held at Farmington High School on Feb. 16. The daugh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News