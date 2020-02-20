FP ARCHIVES: SCOUTS RECEIVE MEDAL
FP ARCHIVES: SCOUTS RECEIVE MEDAL

FP ARCHIVES: SCOUTS RECEIVE MEDAL
File photo

Twenty-two boys from Farmington Scout Pack 483 Saturday each received the Parvuli Dei during a ceremony held at 5 p.m. at the St. Joseph Church in Farmington. Parvuli Dei, which means little children of God, consists of four simple steps to help each boy be aware of God’s presence in his daily life.

Those who received the medal are first row, left to right, Chris Maxson, Shawn Burcham, Brad Brown, Terry Pigg, Junior Svendrowski and Bradley Copehaver. Second row, left to right, Willie Eddleman, Greg Byrd, George Dent, Scott Rigdon, Craig Brown, Stephen Jones, Scott Svendrowski and Phillip Mahoney. Third row, left to right, Randy Resinger, Scott Jokerst, Marcus Hudson, Eric Smallen, Mark Brown, Mike Rigdon, Tim Pigg and Jason Hudson.

This photo originally appeared in the Tuesday, Feb. 19, 1980 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

