FP ARCHIVES: SUPPORTING VOCATIONAL EDUCATION

SUPPORTING VOCATIONAL EDUCATION
File photo

McDonalds of Farmington, Desloge, Ste. Genevieve, and Perryville, along with 10 other locations, displayed their support for vocational education by lining their food trays with a special “Education is for adults” tray liner are, left to right, Peggy Ropelle, Mineral Area College Career Connection coordinator; Cindy Gladbach, owner of Farmington McDonald’s; and Madonna Ransom, public relations director for Farmington McDonald’s. 

This photo originally appeared in the Friday, March 2, 1990 issue of The Farmington Press Advertiser. – Editor

