FP ARCHIVES: SUPPORTING VOCATIONAL EDUCATION

McDonalds of Farmington, Desloge, Ste. Genevieve, and Perryville, along with 10 other locations, displayed their support for vocational education by lining their food trays with a special “Education is for adults” tray liner are, left to right, Peggy Ropelle, Mineral Area College Career Connection coordinator; Cindy Gladbach, owner of Farmington McDonald’s; and Madonna Ransom, public relations director for Farmington McDonald’s.