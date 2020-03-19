FP ARCHVIES: PAST MASTERS OF FARMINGTON MASONIC LODGE HONORED
0 comments

FP ARCHVIES: PAST MASTERS OF FARMINGTON MASONIC LODGE HONORED

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PAST MASTERS OF FARMINGTON MASONIC LODGE HONORED
File photo

Shown above are the Past Masters of the Masonic Lodge who were honored Thursday evening at the Lodge. They are, from left to right, W.O. Chalk, C. Hugo Cozean, Fred Karsch, Hezzie Graham, R.W. Wagoner and H.W. Pratt. From left to right behind the first row are Arthur A. Schild, Don Karsch, Harry Kay, Lionel Tetley, Luther Pratt, Ward Overall, Gene Cole, Willis Harrington, D.C. Coley, Casey Wallace and Perry Morris. Living Past Masters who were unable to be present are M.P. Cayce, the oldest living Past Master, M.M. Huff, H.O. Williams, F.A. Gillespie, J.O. Watson, J.W. Bray, J.H. Miller, E.W. Thompson, H.E. Chapman, Elmer W. Brown, C.F. Ische, H.A. Cobble, Berl Miller and E.J. McKinney, Don E. Sanders is the present Worshipful Master. This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, March 17, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Surprised by cancer
News

Surprised by cancer

Twenty-four-year-old Tessa Hamm has bright eyes, a winning personality, a friendly smile and something else that isn’t observable to the naked eye.

+4
B.E.S.T. not to bully
News

B.E.S.T. not to bully

The Farmington R-7 School District — just as any other school district in St. Francois County or the state — is not immune from the problem of…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess item is one not something that used to be found just anywhere or used by everybody. Can you guess what it is? Do you …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News